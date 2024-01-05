Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.61. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

