Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 600 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

