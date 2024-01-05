Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

