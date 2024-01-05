Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $296.89 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.65.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

