First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.