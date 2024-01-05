First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
FSFG stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
