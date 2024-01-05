FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $63.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

