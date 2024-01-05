FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

