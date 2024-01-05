FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $126.68.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

