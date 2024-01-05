FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $259.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

