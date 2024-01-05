FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.74 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

