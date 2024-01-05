FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DaVita by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DaVita by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in DaVita by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. UBS Group cut their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

