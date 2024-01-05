FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $164.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.