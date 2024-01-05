FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

