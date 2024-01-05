FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 62 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.