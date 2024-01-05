Financial Survey: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MJ has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 2.91 -$5.38 million N/A N/A RB Global $1.73 billion 6.87 $319.66 million $0.84 77.88

This table compares MJ and RB Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MJ and RB Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A RB Global 0 0 7 0 3.00

RB Global has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given RB Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18% RB Global 5.43% 4.19% 1.73%

Summary

RB Global beats MJ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

