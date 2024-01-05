Financial Contrast: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Foundation 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for Origin Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.01%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out -1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% First Foundation -30.93% 3.38% 0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.07 $87.71 million $3.21 10.77 First Foundation $452.11 million 1.15 $110.51 million ($3.26) -2.83

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices in California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.