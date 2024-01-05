Financial Contrast: Electrovaya (ELVA) versus The Competition

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Electrovaya to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -10.68% -196.25% -16.33% Electrovaya Competitors -583.44% -30.94% -16.16%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $19.82 million -$6.55 million -167.00 Electrovaya Competitors $604.79 million $56.13 million -4.41

This table compares Electrovaya and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrovaya’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electrovaya and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electrovaya Competitors 113 479 942 55 2.59

Electrovaya presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Electrovaya rivals beat Electrovaya on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

