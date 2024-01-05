Financial Analysis: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83% SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. SHF has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than SHF.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.72 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -2.64 SHF $9.48 million 6.34 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.53

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SHF beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

