Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.97.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.