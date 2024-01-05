FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

FDS opened at $458.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.61 and its 200-day moving average is $436.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

