Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

