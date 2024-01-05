Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $1,508,800.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

