Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

