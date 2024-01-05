Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Anuj Aggarwal Sells 11,223 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $95,956.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 393 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $3,819.96.

Shares of MRAM opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

