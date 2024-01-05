Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

NYSE:ES opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after buying an additional 702,360 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

