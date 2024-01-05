Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.41. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

