Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Shares of ERFSF opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

