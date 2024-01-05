Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,741,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 478,097 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.