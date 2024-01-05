Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,784 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Equitable worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Equitable by 333.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

