Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 60,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equitable Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after buying an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after buying an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

