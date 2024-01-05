Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) PT Raised to $19.00 at Mizuho

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

ENLT opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 274,922 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $3,898,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter worth $25,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

