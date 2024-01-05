Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

