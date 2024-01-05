Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 45,326 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $860,287.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,583.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 31.3 %
Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $19.39 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.
Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dyne Therapeutics
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.