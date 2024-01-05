Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 45,326 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $860,287.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,583.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 31.3 %

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $19.39 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,499,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 515,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

