DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 39,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

