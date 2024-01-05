Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 8,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $571,355.46.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $517,946.82.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $1,172,640.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.3 %

DUOL opened at $205.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -761.78 and a beta of 0.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $245.87.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

