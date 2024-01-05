Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.