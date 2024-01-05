DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $147.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $131.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

