Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $187.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

DRI stock opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

