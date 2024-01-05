Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 251 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $474.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.55 and a 200 day moving average of $437.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $485.22.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

