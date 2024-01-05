Dakota Wealth Management Has $472,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 151.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 201,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 148,787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

