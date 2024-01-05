Dakota Wealth Management Has $373,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 73,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

