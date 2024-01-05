Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.33 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

