Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 661 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

