Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 440 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Clorox by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

