Critical Contrast: SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Utah Medical Products and SeaStar Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

SeaStar Medical has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 898.20%. Given SeaStar Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 32.85% 14.15% 13.17% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -961.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and SeaStar Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $52.28 million 5.60 $16.47 million $4.64 17.38 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$23.01 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats SeaStar Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products



Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About SeaStar Medical



SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

