Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) versus Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Critical Contrast

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cricut and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cricut alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 2 0 0 1.50 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Cricut’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $886.30 million 1.60 $60.67 million $0.24 26.96 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 26.43

This table compares Cricut and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cricut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Cricut shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 6.54% 8.96% 6.24% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cricut beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations. Its connected machines include Cricut Joy for personalization, organization, and customization; Cricut Explore family for cutting, writing, and scoring; and Cricut Maker family for cutting, writing, scoring, and adding decorative effects to various materials, such as paper, vinyl, pens, leather, and others. The company also provides Cricut Access and Cricut Access Premium subscription offerings, and in-app purchases; and a software that integrates its connected machines and design apps comprising Cricut Joy App, Design Space, and other apps. In addition, it offers a range of accessories and materials, such as Cricut EasyPress, Cricut Mug Press, various hand tools, machine replacement tools and blades, and project materials. The company offers its products through its third-party brick-and-mortar and online retail partners; and its website cricut.com, as well as through a network of distributors. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, as well as the Middle East, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; SCOT Manager; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; fire arm detection (FAD); and RAD Light My Way. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.