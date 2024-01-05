CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

