CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.