COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,973,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 51,935,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,130.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CICOF

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

CICOF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.