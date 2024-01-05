COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,973,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 51,935,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,130.3 days.
Separately, HSBC cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
