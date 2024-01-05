Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,313.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.